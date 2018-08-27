John McCain: The incredible life of an American hero

politics
Published August 27, 2018
He was raised to defend his country and became a patriot who would often put his country over any political parties.
Here are some fascinating facts about the legendary senator's life and career.
He was held as a prisoner of war for nearly five and a half years.
McCain, then a Navy pilot, was captured when his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War.
In 1967, his captors forced him to give an on-camera interview in return for a life-saving surgery.
"I would just like to tell my wife... I will get well, and I love her. I hope to see her soon, and I appreciate it if you'd tell her that"
John McCain
His war time injuries made it impossible for him to raise his arms above his head.
He retired in 1981 and moved to Arizona, where he got into politics.
His wife traveled to Bangladesh in a medical mission and surprised him when she came home with an infant baby.
But he quickly adopted her and always treated her just as his other six children.
"Not only does he open his arms, he loves her just like I do. That’s something that says something about the character of a man.”
at a 2008 presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.
At 72, he could have become the oldest person ever to be elected president.
But he lost the 2008 presidential election against Barack Obama.
The number of countries McCain traveled in six months.
When Donald Trump became president in 2017, McCain took it upon himself to reassure world leaders.
When the senator was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017, he remained positive.
"There's two ways of looking at these things. And one of them is to celebrate. I am able to celebrate a wonderful life and I will be grateful for additional time that I have."
From his time in the military to his death, McCain spent nearly six decades serving his country.
