DOTUS: The Bidens' dogs head for the White House

politics
Published November 14, 2020
Jill Biden/Instagram
President-elect Joe Biden is poised to restore a time-honored tradition back to the White House this January: first pups.
Jill Biden/Instagram
Champ and Major Biden, both German Shepherds, will join the elite ranks of Socks Clinton, Barney Bush, Macaroni Kennedy, and Rebecca Raccoon Coolidge, among others, this January when they move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Jill Biden/Twitter
Champ joined the family in December 2008, weeks after the election that made Biden vice president-elect.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Major joined the Biden clan almost eight years later. The Bidens fostered Major from the Delaware Humane Association and made his adoption official in November 2018.
Delaware Humane Association
Major isn't the first rescue pet to land in the White House. Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci, was the first, and President Bill Clinton's cat, Socks, was also a rescue.
Courtesy Everett Collection
The last dogs to live in the White House were Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny Obama. They were frequent fixtures at White House events.
Handout/Getty Images
Follow the presidential transition and the Biden-Harris administration at CNN.com/politics.
Jill Biden/Instagram