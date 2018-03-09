A White House taken by Storm(y)

World
By Stephen Collinson
March 9, 2018
Adult movie performer Stormy Daniels is playing Donald Trump at his own game.
Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump and was paid $130,000 by the President’s lawyer just days before the 2016 election.
Now she’s drawn the White House into a politically damaging sexual melodrama.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders found herself sparring with reporters about whether Trump was trying to silence the porn star about an alleged liaison a decade ago.
Her answers prolonged the drama and exacerbated its political toll.
Trump was furious with Sanders over her responses Wednesday, according to a source close to the White House.
Among the questions left hanging:
Did Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, try to stop a damaging scandal from emerging just before the 2016 election?
Did Trump know about the payment himself?
Is the President still involved in what Daniels’ lawyer says is an ongoing attempt to intimidate her?
If the mess isn’t cleared up, it could ding Trump’s already compromised image ahead of midterm elections that are crucial to his political fate.
There is so far no evidence of wrongdoing by the President and he has denied the alleged affair.