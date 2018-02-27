5 Things Congress could do on guns

Politics
By Daniella Diaz
Feb. 27, 2018
The issue of gun control always comes up in Congress after a mass shooting in the US — but there haven’t been any major gun reform laws in more than two decades.
Here are five things Congress could do:
1
Outlaw bump stocks
Has bipartisan support
Even President Trump has said he wants bump stocks, devices that can be attached to a semi-automatic weapon to make it easier to fire rounds more quickly, banned.
George Frey/Getty Images
2
Improve the background check system
Has bipartisan support
A proposed bill would hold federal and state agencies accountable if they fail to upload records to the system. It wouldn’t strengthen background checks, but it would help keep the system updated.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
3
Raise the gun age
Has bipartisan support
Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Flake said they would support lifting the legal age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21, a proposal that might have enough votes in the Senate to pass.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
4
Restrict gun magazine size
Unlikely to have bipartisan support
There is no indication that there are large numbers of Republicans that would back restricting high-capacity magazines, but gun control advocates will again push for this to be part of the debate.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
5
Ban AR-15 style weapons
Very unlikely to have bipartisan support
The US had a ban on AR-15 style guns until 2004. It’s unlikely that Congress will bring up the issue again anytime soon, and a ban may also be doomed in many state legislatures.
George Frey/Getty Images