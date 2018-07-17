5 disturbing lines from Trump's press conference with Putin

politics
Analysis
Published July 17, 2018
Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, met one-on-one for more than 90 minutes
In a press conference right after and standing next to Vladimir Putin, Trump declined to side with the US intelligence on election interference
Putin denied Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election
Here are five newsworthy and noteworthy lines from Trump, according to CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza.
I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics.
This is Trump's best line in the speech…until you go on to say Russia and the US are equally to blame for Russia's election interference.
Well actually, I called him a competitor. And a good competitor he is. And I think the word 'competitor' is a compliment.
Trump corrects a Russian reporter who said he referred to Putin as an 'adversary.' He seemed dead-set on making clear he was a fan of the Russian president.
I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we've all been foolish. ... And I think we're all to blame.
This is a line that will live in infamy. Trump was asked directly if he holds Russia accountable for anything. He gave the there's-plenty-of-blame-to-go-around response.
But just to say it one time again -- and I say it all the time -- there was no collusion. I didn't know the president. There was nobody to collude with. There was no collusion with the campaign.
Trump and Putin not knowing one another is immaterial to the question of collusion. The fact that they hadn't cross paths -- according to Trump -- doesn't disprove collusion happened.
My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be.
Trump believes the Russian president. And doesn't believe the US intelligence community. Amazing. And terrifying.
