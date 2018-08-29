money

What now, Elon?: Five big challenges facing Tesla

By Chris Isidore

Published August 29, 2018

Mark Brake/Getty Images

Elon Musk is keeping Tesla a public company. But making it a successful one will take work.

Photo-Illustration: Telsa/Shutterstock/CNNMoney/FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Here's what Musk needs to focus on now.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Just build cars

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

This is the most important thing on Musk's to-do list. And probably the most difficult. In late June, Tesla finally reached its long-delayed goal of making 5,000 of its Model 3s per week. Now he needs to prove that it wasn't a fluke.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Start making money

CNN

Tesla needs to hit production targets to make revenue and turn a profit. And the company badly needs cash: An estimated $1.2 billion in debt will be due next year.

CNN

Deal with investigations and lawsuits

Photo Illustration: Getty/Shutterstock/CNNMoney

The company was hit by two shareholder lawsuits after Musk said he'd take it private. Reports indicate that the SEC wants to know whether Musk violated securities law.

Photo Illustration: Getty/Shutterstock/CNNMoney

Re-establish trust on Wall Street

Photo Illustration: Getty/Shutterstock/CNNMoney

Tesla has grown so fast because investors gave Musk the funding he needs to build it. But the market showed doubts when he said he wanted to take the company private.

Photo Illustration: Getty/Shutterstock/CNNMoney

Get some help

Getty Images

Musk has faced calls to bring in an experienced second-in-command. Finding the right person wouldn't be easy. Several executives have reportedly left the company rather than work under Musk.

Getty Images