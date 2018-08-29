What now, Elon?: Five big challenges facing Tesla

money
Published August 29, 2018
Elon Musk is keeping Tesla a public company. But making it a successful one will take work.
Here's what Musk needs to focus on now.
This is the most important thing on Musk's to-do list. And probably the most difficult. In late June, Tesla finally reached its long-delayed goal of making 5,000 of its Model 3s per week. Now he needs to prove that it wasn't a fluke.
Tesla needs to hit production targets to make revenue and turn a profit. And the company badly needs cash: An estimated $1.2 billion in debt will be due next year.
The company was hit by two shareholder lawsuits after Musk said he'd take it private. Reports indicate that the SEC wants to know whether Musk violated securities law.
Tesla has grown so fast because investors gave Musk the funding he needs to build it. But the market showed doubts when he said he wanted to take the company private.
Musk has faced calls to bring in an experienced second-in-command. Finding the right person wouldn't be easy. Several executives have reportedly left the company rather than work under Musk.
