By Elana Zak with Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Chris Isidore
March 15, 2018
Toys “R” Us is closing its doors. The megastore that boasted having a “million toys” plans to shut or sell all of its almost 800 stores in the United States. It was the last of its kind.
Toys “R” Us started selling baby furniture in 1948, cashing in on the baby boom after World War II.
The first store to use the Toys “R” Us name opened in 1957, and it introduced its trademark Geoffrey the Giraffe character in 1965.
Its jingle was part of a childhood soundtrack for many who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
The store is the latest in a long line of once-beloved retailers and brands that have withered away after their moments in the sun, including:
