Money

Toys ‘R’ Us was the last of its kind

By Elana Zak with Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Chris Isidore
March 15, 2018

Toys “R” Us is closing its doors. The megastore that boasted having a “million toys” plans to shut or sell all of its almost 800 stores in the United States. It was the last of its kind.

Toys “R” Us started selling baby furniture in 1948, cashing in on the baby boom after World War II.

Jay Directo/AFP/Getty Images

The first store to use the Toys “R” Us name opened in 1957, and it introduced its trademark Geoffrey the Giraffe character in 1965.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Toys “R” Us

“I don't wanna grow up. I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid.”

Its jingle was part of a childhood soundtrack for many who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

YouTube

The store is the latest in a long line of once-beloved retailers and brands that have withered away after their moments in the sun, including:

American Apparel

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Delia’s

delias.com

Nautica

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

The Limited

shopjustice.com