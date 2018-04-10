Money

The words we use to talk about the gender pay gap

By Julia Carpenter
April 10, 2018

You’ve heard of the gender wage gap: The fact that women, on average, earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes (the gap is even bigger for women of color).

Shutterstock/CNN Money

But you may have come across some other terms related to the pay gap. What do all the extra words mean when we talk about women in the workplace?

Max Pepper/CNN Money

Pay disparity

A term commonly used when referring to a difference in pay between men and women for comparable roles.

CNN Digital

Remember when actress Michelle Williams earned less than 1% of Mark Wahlberg’s reshoot fee for the movie “All the Money in the World”?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pay secrecy

This practice discourages or forbids talking about pay or discussing compensation with colleagues.

CNN Digital

That means women (and men) have few avenues to learn how their pay compares with other people in their workplaces.

Tiffany Baker/CNN Money

Pay transparency

Generally, this means companies thinking about how to make it easier for people to learn about pay in their workplaces as a way to avoid pay discrimination — or uncover it, according to Maya Raghu, direct of workplace equality and senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center.

CNN Digital

Some companies even make the salaries of everyone from vice presidents to entry-level employees readily available.

Shutterstock/CNN Money

Pay equity

This is the easiest concept of all to understand:

CNN Digital

“Pay equity” is when male and female employees receive equal pay for equal work.

Shutterstock/CNN Money