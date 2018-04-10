The words we use to talk about the gender pay gap

Money
By Julia Carpenter
April 10, 2018
You’ve heard of the gender wage gap: The fact that women, on average, earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes (the gap is even bigger for women of color).
But you may have come across some other terms related to the pay gap. What do all the extra words mean when we talk about women in the workplace?
Pay disparity
A term commonly used when referring to a difference in pay between men and women for comparable roles.
Remember when actress Michelle Williams earned less than 1% of Mark Wahlberg’s reshoot fee for the movie “All the Money in the World”?
Pay secrecy
This practice discourages or forbids talking about pay or discussing compensation with colleagues.
That means women (and men) have few avenues to learn how their pay compares with other people in their workplaces.
Pay transparency
Generally, this means companies thinking about how to make it easier for people to learn about pay in their workplaces as a way to avoid pay discrimination — or uncover it, according to Maya Raghu, direct of workplace equality and senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center.
Some companies even make the salaries of everyone from vice presidents to entry-level employees readily available.
Pay equity
This is the easiest concept of all to understand:
“Pay equity” is when male and female employees receive equal pay for equal work.
