Chipotle is trying to lure customers back with this ingredient

Published August 9, 2018
The fast casual chain has been on a mission to woo people back after a series of health scares during the past few years -- most notably an E. coli outbreak in late 2015 that made 60 customers sick in 14 states.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
Its latest idea to win customers back? Bacon.
Chipotle
It's hired a new CEO, developed a new ad campaign and is experimenting with new menu items. The company will test both applewood smoked bacon and nachos in some cities this fall.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The turnaround appears to be working, although Chipotle suffered a setback in July when customers got sick at a location in Ohio, sending the company's stock down 6%.
