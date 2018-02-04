US
Behind the scenes on a deportation flight
By Catherine E. Shoichet, Tawanda Scorr Sambou and Edmund D. Fountain
Updated Feb. 4, 2018
The men shuffle their chained feet in a line across a lonely tarmac, one by one. This may be the last time they touch US soil.
These men, like all passengers on ICE Air flights for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have one-way tickets.
They are being deported.
In the past year, the United States deported more than 110,000 people from 185 countries on charter and commercial flights.
Most flights were to countries in Central America. Guatemala was ICE Air’s top international destination.
An average of six deportation flights arrive in Guatemala every week. Local officials are bracing for an influx as the Trump administration vows to crackdown on illegal immigration.
On this flight, there are 116 passengers — all Guatemalan nationals with deportation orders. Less than half have been convicted of criminal charges.
As the plane climbs to 33,000 feet, cheering starts. But many detainees are silent, their faces reflecting a sea of emotions, regret and relief.
On arrival in Guatemala, the deportees receive a warm welcome. A few hours ago, most were in handcuffs.
I want to remind you that big or small, rich or poor, whatever you are, countryman, this is our homeland. Welcome.
Guatemalan official