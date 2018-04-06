Money

Avoid common tax-filing mistakes

By Kathryn Vasel
Updated April 6, 2018

Don’t make careless errors

Mistakes like typing the wrong social security number because of thick fingers or long nails will cause delays in your return. Review before sending.

Do choose the right filing status

Are you single or married? Filing jointly or separately? Choose correctly as it affects how much you’ll pay.

Don’t forget to report income

Tell Uncle Sam about all the income you brought in last year. Side hustles included. The consequences for not doing so could be major.

Do consider filing taxes yourself

Unless you have a complicated tax situation, save your money by filing yourself. Most times, if you make $66,000 or less, you can use a free tool like Turbo Tax.

Don’t leave money on the table

Figure out which credits and deductions you're eligible for to reduce tax liability and get as much back as possible.

Do stay organized

Some forms will come in the mail, while others can be retrieved electronically. Either scan paper files or print electronic files. Either way, keep everything together.

Don’t procrastinate

While the actual deadline may vary, you know you have to send in your taxes every April. Just get it done.

Do file a return, even if you think you don't have to

The IRS said it had $1.1 billion in unclaimed federal income tax refunds for around 1 million people who didn't file a tax return in 2014.

