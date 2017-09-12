World
Islam’s special pilgrimage
By Tamara Qiblawi, Kara Fox and Henrik Petterson
Sep 12, 2017
For the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, the Hajj is a spiritual pinnacle.
Each year, up to three million pilgrims descend on the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca — the epicenter of the Muslim world — to seek redemption, forgive and be forgiven.
About 1.9 million Muslims attended Hajj in 2016. A record 3.16 million Muslims attended in 2012.
The Prophet Mohammed made the first pilgrimage to Mecca with 1,400 followers in 628 AD. Now Saudi authorities manage entry through strict visa applications.
Mecca is the only Islamic holy site where men and women pray and perform all the Hajj rites together.
Massive crowds have sometimes put pilgrims at risk, especially during the “stoning of the devil,” when pilgrims lob rocks and stream between pillars that symbolize rejecting the devil’s temptation.
Saudi authorities spent millions on increased safety measures for the 2017 Hajj.
2,000
Saudi Red Crescent Authority personnel
17,000+
Civil Defense personnel deployed
300
Ground ambulances
