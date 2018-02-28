Yes, sitting too long can kill you, even if you exercise

health
By Susan Scutti
Oct 20, 2017
People who sit for less than 30 minutes at a time have the lowest risk of early death, according to a new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
The research team used hip-mounted accelerometers to track sedentary time in nearly 8,000 adults for an average of four years.
CNN Digital
On average, sedentary behavior, or sitting, accounted for about 12.3 hours of an average 16-hour waking day.
CNN Digital
As sedentary time increased, so did the risk of early death by any cause regardless of:
CNN Digital
People who frequently sat for more than 90 minutes at a stretch had a nearly two-fold greater risk of death than those that sat less.
CNN Digital
Exercise guidelines are precise, we need similar guidelines for sitting.
Lead author of the new study and an associate research scientist in the Columbia University Department of Medicine
CNN Digital
It’s recommended that you take a break every half hour. This one behavior change could reduce your risk of death.
CNN Digital