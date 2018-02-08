Politics
What could we learn?
By Susan Scutti
Updated Feb. 8, 2018
In the wake of violence, we learn the names of each unfortunate soul who happened to be in the crosshairs of a killer.
Eulogies also speak to another need, some say: More federally funded research of gun violence.
This call for more research, though, is not new.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Since the mid-1990s, the federal government has blocked or restricted funding for scientific research into gun violence.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
In 1993, a study funded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that keeping a gun in the home was associated with a 2.7-fold higher risk of homicide.
The study challenged the belief that possession of a gun increases personal safety in the home.
In response, the NRA lobbied for the elimination of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention.
Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images
There is some government funding, but it has mostly gone to studies of policing strategies and behavior change, not the most controversial policy questions, including right-to-carry laws.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
In 2012, after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting where 20 children and six adults were killed, then-President Barack Obama issued an executive order directing federal agencies to study gun violence.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
But nothing came from the outline.
Opponents say any study by the CDC would only serve the purpose of promoting a political agenda.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Meanwhile, researchers say that gun violence is a public health issue, just like smoking, automobile safety, and obesity, and that current research is just scratching the surface.
Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images