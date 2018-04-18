TOXIC TENSIONS IN THE HEART OF ‘CANCER ALLEY’

HEALTH
By Victor Blackwell, Wayne Drash and Christopher Lett
Updated April 18, 2018
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says this Louisiana town has the nation’s highest risk of developing cancer from air toxins.
Residents live in the shadow of a plant that spews toxic chemicals.
CNN
LaPlace is in the heart of “Cancer Alley,” an industrial stretch between New Orleans and Baton Rouge dotted by petrochemical plants.
CNN
It’s home to the Denka Performance Elastomer plant, the nation’s only producer of neoprene, a synthetic rubber.
CNN
The plant spews 99% of the chloroprene emitted by facilities across the country.
CNN
In 2015 the EPA reported that residents in the area were five to twenty times more at risk of developing cancer than the national average.
CNN
This prompted Denka to agree to voluntarily reduce chloroprene emissions by 85%. But the company says the EPA’s findings are based on faulty science.
CNN
Residents aren’t satisfied with the 85% solution. They say cancer diagnoses in their neighborhoods are too common.
CNN
The EPA said the “primary concern is with exposures over a lifetime.”
CNN
A state official says the cancer concerns are overblown and that vocal residents are “fear-mongers.”
CNN
Residents are hoping federal regulators, state regulators or someone will force Denka to adhere to the cancer risk recommendations.
CNN