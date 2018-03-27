The survival stories that powered #MeToo

health
By Emanuella Grinberg, Jessica Ravitz and Christina Zdanowicz
Updated March 27, 2018
Thousands of people have taken to social media to share their experiences after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault.
CNN asked survivors to share their stories.
The voice you’ll hear is a CNN reporter. We are keeping the survivors anonymous at their request.
“He told me he’d write my bonus check for half, and I’d get the rest in cash if I went out for drinks with him alone.”
“There was one instance in his car — he looked at me and told me to show him my breasts.”
“And suddenly he tries to corner me, attempts to kiss me and lay hands on me inappropriately. I had an immediate panic attack.”
“I’m going to have to get you longer robes for Yom Kippur because your legs are really distracting me...”
