The worst headaches you could possibly imagine

By Susie East
Updated Feb. 10, 2018

Headaches are among the most common nervous system disorders, and they come in more than 150 forms.

According to the World Health Organization, almost half of the adult population experienced a headache in 2015.

Headaches are started by an irritation of nerve fiber in the linings of the brain.

Diet, emotions, genes, or hormones could play a part.

Sometimes the pain is well beyond what can be fixed with a painkiller.

Here are the most disabling headaches people face today:

Cluster Headaches

Excruciating pain builds on one side of the head in a matter of minutes. Many experts consider these headaches to be the most painful type.

Alarm Clock Headaches

This type of cluster headache is named because it wakes people up during the night.

Migraines With Auras

Classic migraines may come with auras, which can effect language, movement and visual perception. Some can even mimic the symptoms of a stroke.

Migraines Without Auras

These are far more common. 70-90% of people with migraines experience this type. There is a moderate or severe throbbing sensation.

Medication-Overuse Headaches

This type of headache is caused by overusing acute pain relief medicine. They affect 1-2% of people worldwide.

To steer clear of the more average kinds, it's best to sleep well, avoid caffeine and get plenty of aerobic exercise.

