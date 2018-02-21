health
By Lisa Drayer
Updated Feb. 21, 2018
Whether in a morning cup of joe or in a late-night cram session energy drink, an estimated 90% of the US population regularly get their caffeine fix.
Caffeine is the most commonly consumed psychoactive drug. We know it can be counted on for a pick-me-up.
Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images
Improved memory
Enhanced athletic performance
Beneficial effects on liver health
Possible protection against Parkinson’s disease
But can there be too much of a good thing when it comes to caffeine? And how much is too much?
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In a review of nearly 400 studies on the adverse effects of caffeine consumption, researchers concluded that healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams daily, or about four 8-ounce cups of coffee.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Though caffeine recommendations are based on a specific amount of milligrams, the effects can vary from person to person based on body size, metabolism, and lifestyle factors.
Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images
Most Americans consume fewer than 400 milligrams a day, but since caffeine is such a big part of our lives, it can be hard to see when it’s a problem.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Gastrointestinal problems
Nervousness, anxiety and trouble sleeping
Irregular heartbeat
Excessive urination
Whether you have a medical reason to cut back or you’ve become too dependant on your daily fix, here are some tips to get you started:
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
It will help you keep track of how much caffeine you are actually consuming. It could be more or less than what you think.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Caffeine is found in coffee, soft drinks, energy drinks, and chocolate, but it’s also found in fortified snack foods, energy bars, and some pain medications.
Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Trying drinking one fewer cup per week or substituting decaf or a blend of regular and decaf.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Tea can still give you a boost, but it has less caffeine. An 8-ounce cup of coffee has 75-165 milligrams of caffeine, compared to an 8-ounce cup of black tea with 47.
Robert Perry/AFP/Getty Images
Avoid situations that trigger cravings and have a plan for when they occur, like taking a five-minute deep breathing break.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images