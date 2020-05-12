Nurses Day: How to honor the health care workers

health
Published May 12, 2020
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, marking the birthday of Florence Nightingale and also the conclusion of Nurses Week. The International Council of Nurses has celebrated the day since 1965.
TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/
With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses are at the forefront of fighting this virus and deserve to be recognized now more than ever.
Here are some of the challenges these medical workers are facing.
TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/
Short supplies
Nurses have protested over the lack of personal protective equipment available, which leaves them vulnerable to the virus. In one rally in front of the White House, demonstrators read the names of 88 nurses they say have died from Covid-19.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Mental health
While nurses are risking their physical health, they are also putting their mental health on the line. The amplified stress of the pandemic can take a toll on their emotional and psychological health.
Lighthunter/Shutterstock
So how can you help?
Ferre Dollar / CNN
Social distance
While people protest stay-at-home orders, nurses have shown up for counterprotests, urging residents to stay home and stay safe.
Aaron Lavinsky/AP
Support good causes
For example, Project Hope is a humanitarian organization that mobilizes teams in high-risk countries to help support doctors and nurses on the front lines.
AFP/Getty Images
Say thank you
Sometimes something as simple as taking a moment to show appreciation for these hard working nurses can make a difference.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP