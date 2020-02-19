Love Your Pet Day: 9 ways your favorite creature can improve your health

health
Published February 19, 2020
Courtesy Kimpton Hotels
Various studies have found health benefits for owners of all kinds of pets, including birds, hamsters, gerbils, fish, snakes and even bugs.
Keith Tsuji/Getty Images
Here are some of the health benefits of owning a pet.
Courtesy Brittany Anderson
Did you know that man's best friend, known for devotion and loyalty, can also extend our lifespans? A meta-analysis of research found dog owners were 24% less likely to die early for any reason.
WPMT
Love petting your cat? The act releases the bonding hormone oxytocin. An added bonus? The purring from your cat is an additional stress reducer.
Courtesy Pexels
A study found nursing home residents caring for cockroaches were less depressed after eight weeks than residents who received only health advice.
SAM YEH/AFP/Getty
One study asked teenagers with Type 1 diabetes to feed and check water levels of fish twice a day. At the end of three months, the teens were better at managing their diabetes.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Exposing a child to animals during the first six months of life is linked to a reduced chance of asthma and allergies later in life.
Caroline Krediet
The presence of farm animals, dogs or cats typically gives children a stronger immune system and a reduced risk of developing eczema.
INGO WAGNER/AFP/Getty Images
Pets provide an opportunity to teach children about love and loss, including birth, responsibilities of caring for a tiny animal and the death of a creature.
Courtesy Rupa Kapoor/www.puparazziportraits.com
Parents report children with cancer are happier, more social and more compliant with treatment after a visit from a furry friend.
KGET
Horse therapy is a proven method of therapy for children with autism, physical disabilities and mental and behavioral problems.
Andy Bardon