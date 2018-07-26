Is sparkling water as hydrating as regular water?

health
Good news
Sparkling water (including the flavored kind), which often helps with the taste fatigue we experience with plain water, is just as hydrating as non-carbonated water.
Whether a beverage is carbonated has little effect on how well it keeps you hydrated.
"Since water and carbonated water have the same base ingredient, they are in theory equally hydrating,"
Professor, School of Medicine at St. Andrews University in Scotland
Even though you can feel good knowing a can of La Croix will do just as good a job as a bottle of Aquafina, which would you drink more of?
"Some people find having the bubbles or a flavor help them drink more, while others feel full and bloated and may drink less with carbonated waters."
Also, carbonated water is not the best option when hydrating during or immediately after physical activity. Carbonation may cause bloating and can prevent you from drinking enough.
Other items that keep you hydrated + water content
Cucumber, 96.7%
Celery, 95.4%
Tomatoes, 94.5%
Green peppers, 93.9%
Watermelon, 91.5%
Grapefruit, 90.5%
