How to be an ally to the LGBT community

Published June 22, 2018
Pride Month is filled with joy and color as the LGBT community celebrates its freedom. But straight people can also join in the fun by showing their support. Here's how you can be an ally.
There are many ways to describe someone's sexual identity, and that may be confusing. Here are a few terms you should know:
Go to a Pride parade with a loved one. Hang up a rainbow flag. Tell someone you support them. Small actions can make a big difference.
If you're not sure how someone wants to be identified, ask. Using a person's preferred pronouns shows sensitivity and respect.
Coming out is a long, hard process. If someone in the LGBT community confides in you, it doesn't mean they want you to share their story.
Even if you can't relate to the experiences of someone from the LGBT community, hear them out. Empathize even if you haven't been in their shoes.
If you hear someone make a crude comment or anti-LGBT joke, tell them it's not okay.
If you're taking photos of LGBT people at parades or bragging about your gay radar, you're not being an ally. Take part in the festivities, but remember you're there to support them, not the other way around.
Just don't do it.
