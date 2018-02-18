How Drones Could be lifesaving in an emergency

health
By Jacqueline Howard
Updated Feb. 17, 2018
Researchers are studying how disaster drones could deliver medicine to remote locations and carry medical kits to victims in mass casualty events, even before ambulances arrive.
In Sweden, researchers conducted 18 drone test flights and compared the dispatch and travel times to traditional emergency medical services.
Drones arrived more quickly in all cases and reduced response time by an average of 16 minutes.
During a medical emergency, those minutes can be the difference between life and death.
Researchers have been working on various drone telemedicine prototypes, including:
The test drones also include exploratory features like:
Even something as simple as just delivering medicine in rural locations could save lives.
