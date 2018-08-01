Glued to our screens, and trying to get unstuck

health
Technology overuse has emerged as a modern disease
Published August 1, 2018
According to the Pew Research Center, 26% of American adults say they go online "almost constantly."
CNN
Technology overuse has emerged as a modern disease and is beginning to be classified as such. The World Health Organization classified gaming disorder as a mental health condition.
Philippe Huguen/Getty Images
Beyond that, experts say technology overuse has the potential to stunt growth and development of social skills, mask mental illness and isolate us in an increasingly connected world.
Shutterstock
Coping with technology
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
At Summerland, a summer camp for kids with technology overuse habits, director Mike Bishop, sees a pattern in kids ages 10 to 18.
Shutterstock
Kids are anxious without their phones, computers and other devices
Being disconnected makes them grumpy, which in turn gives way to resentment
Bishop calls these "withdrawal effects" and said they tend to peak after roughly a week without technology
Oliver Morin/Getty Images
And it's not just teens...
Shutterstock
Game Quitters, the largest support community for people with video game addictions, is 90% male and roughly half of the group's tens of thousands of members meet the criteria for anxiety, depression or a mood disorder, says its founder, Cam Adair.
Bloombeg via Getty Images
More than a coping mechanism
Photo Illustration/Shutterstock
To just dismiss gaming as 'well, everyone's just gaming because they're depressed and anxious' completely negates the fact that so many of them are gaming because it's an opportunity to feel a new sense of identity, it's an opportunity to feel measurable progress in life; it's a way that they get instant gratification, and the desire to escape is only one of a multitude of reasons why they play.
Founder of Game Quitters
The game-maker's playbook
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Games and apps are designed to get you hooked. Some design principles take pages from the gambling industry's playbook, according to Gabe Zichermann, a designer.
Paul Friel
Hook loops: Draws users back to a platform with notifications that are reinforcing. i.e. @JaneDoe123 liked your photo
Loot boxes: A kind of mystery box that can be purchased with fake or real money. Its contents could range from a very basic item to a rare one, and the only way to find out is to open it
Behavior modification: Rewards or incentives to modify users' behavior. i.e. streaks in Snapchat
Attention testing: A way social media platforms can track and maximize a user's time spent logged onto their sites. The information then informs algorithms on how to increase engagement
Solutions in self-regulating
Firemn/Shutterstock
Anyone with an iPhone 5S and later can access iOS 12. It includes a suite of features designed to track your phone usage and help you cut down on screen time.
Apple