Fireworks safety in the summer heat

Published June 28, 2018
Fireworks and hot temperatures can be a dangerous combo. People can harm themselves and are in danger of lighting up entire neighborhoods.
JIM WATSON/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Each year, 230 people on average go to the emergency room in the weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July, with the majority of those injuries including burns affecting hands and fingers, eyes, arms, legs, head and ears.
Consumer Product Safety Commission/Shutterstock
Here are some tips to keep your party from ending up at the hospital or starting a fire.
Shutterstock
Obey local ordinances regulating the sale/use of fireworks
Use fireworks away from dry fields, forests and buildings
Follow label directions and have adult supervision
Light one firework at a time
Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals
Keep wet towels, water and garden tools nearby
Observe areas where fireworks were used to make sure everything is safe before leaving
National Weather Service/Consumer Product Safety Commission/Shutterstock
Don't try to alter or combine fireworks
Don't relight a "dud" firework, soak them in water after 20 minutes
Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a "designated shooter"
Report illegal or homemade explosives to your fire or police department
National Council on Fireworks Safety