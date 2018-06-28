health

Fireworks safety in the summer heat

Published June 28, 2018

Fireworks and hot temperatures can be a dangerous combo. People can harm themselves and are in danger of lighting up entire neighborhoods.

Each year, 230 people on average go to the emergency room in the weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July, with the majority of those injuries including burns affecting hands and fingers, eyes, arms, legs, head and ears.

Here are some tips to keep your party from ending up at the hospital or starting a fire.

People have been injured after not observing these simple tips:

  1. Obey local ordinances regulating the sale/use of fireworks

  2. Use fireworks away from dry fields, forests and buildings

  3. Follow label directions and have adult supervision

  4. Light one firework at a time

  5. Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals

  6. Keep wet towels, water and garden tools nearby

  7. Observe areas where fireworks were used to make sure everything is safe before leaving

And don't forget:

  1. Don't try to alter or combine fireworks

  2. Don't relight a "dud" firework, soak them in water after 20 minutes

  3. Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a "designated shooter"

  4. Report illegal or homemade explosives to your fire or police department

