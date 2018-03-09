Health
By Michael Pearson
March 9, 2018
Loved by some, loathed by many, daylight saving time has wide-ranging and often surprising implications.
Here are the
MYTHS and TRUTHS
MYTH
It saves energy
Nope. A US Department of Energy study found daylight saving (not “savings”!) time reduces annual energy use by just 0.03%. Later studies from University of California-Santa Barbara and the state of Indiana found increases in energy consumption during DST.
TRUTH
You really DO feel cruddy for a few days after
The clock changes can raise the risk of accidents by sleep-deprived motorists, according to a 1996 New England Journal of Medicine study.
TRUTH
You’re less likely to be robbed during DST
In 2015, Brookings Institution found that when DST begins in the spring, robbery rates for the entire day fall an average of 7 percent, with a much larger 27 percent drop during the evening hour that gained some extra sunlight.
MYTH
Farmers loved it
Farmers actually fought proposals to implement DST, arguing that the changes cut productivity and made life harder. One agricultural lobby argued to repeal DST in 1919.
TRUTH
Fewer and fewer of us think it’s worth the trouble
Just 33% of surveyed American adults think daylight saving time is “worth the hassle,” according to a 2014 Rasmussen poll.
