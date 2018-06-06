Classics on the rise among most popular US baby names

health
Published June 6, 2018
It looks like the name Emma will not go out of style anytime soon. It’s the No. 1 name for girls for the fourth year in a row on the Social Security Administration’s annual list of most popular US baby names.
Sipa USA/SIPPL Sipa USA/Sipa USA via AP
For boys, Liam took the top spot from Noah, which also had reigned for four consecutive years.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The list showed some other big changes: Michael is no longer among the top 10 boys’ names. It had been in the top 10 since World War II.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Likewise, Emily, which had been in the top 10 for girls since 1990, dropped to No. 12.
Three Lions/Getty Images
For girls, Amelia debuted in the top 10, and Evelyn appeared for the first time since 1915. Logan and Oliver were first timers in the boys’ top 10.
Library of Congress
Melania, the name of the US first lady, didn’t make the top 10, but was the fifth-fastest-rising name for girls. President Trump’s first name, Donald, didn’t make the list of most popular names for boys, though.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
The name Dream, which celebrities Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna gave to their daughter, was the third-fastest-rising girls’ name.
E!
The name Nova was a fast riser for boys, possibly inspired by the Villanova University Wildcats’ 2016 NCAA men’s basketball championship.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Emma
Olivia
Ava
Isabella
Sophia
Mia
Charlotte
Amelia
Evelyn
Abigail
Liam
Noah
William
James
Logan
Benjamin
Mason
Elijah
Oliver
Jacob
Parents provide names to the Social Security Administration when they apply for cards. The SSA has published baby name lists since 1997.
CNN