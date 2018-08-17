CDC graphic novel foreshadows U.S. swine flu outbreaks

health
Published August 17, 2018
A graphic novel published last week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illustrates important public health lessons for teenage scientists. Yet "The Junior Disease Detectives: Operation Outbreak" also reveals the truth behind the adage "life imitates art."
The novel begins with four teen 4-H members arriving at the county fair. One, Eddie, grapples with a sluggish pig while his friend is disappointed by a cake.
The next morning appears less than sunny when Eddie wakes with a cough after vomiting the previous night.
While three of the teens learn about disease outbreaks from Dr. Lee at the CDC, Eddie lies sick in bed at home.
Eddie's illness turns serious when he suddenly is unable to breathe in the middle of the night. His mother rushes him to the hospital.
Eddie's friends stop by the hospital and are shocked by how sick he is and how sad his mother appears.
Using their newly acquired detective skills, the teens begin their analysis of Eddie's illness: Could it be something he ate … or something else?
After the teens provide valuable information, the CDC disease detectives consult with the county fair's veterinarian as part of their investigation of Eddie's illness.
Meanwhile, Eddie lies unconscious in a hospital bed as his imagination spins a tale of his immune system battling to save his life.
As his mother watches, Eddie wakes from his dream, still weak yet newly enlightened about his body's ability to fight disease.
A week later, Eddie is feeling better and sharing what he learned: that humans can catch the flu from a sick pig.
Coincidentally, as the CDC prepared the book's release, California and Michigan were reporting very similar circumstances at their own state fairs.
Four people became ill after visiting the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles or the Fowlerville Family Fair in Michigan in late July. By August 4, the CDC had confirmed variant swine flu in each of the patients and noted that all four either were recuperating or had fully recovered.
Variant flu infections tend to occur each summer, according to the CDC. The flu is transmitted from pig to person: breathing in the virus after a pig has coughed or sneezed, for example, or touching something that an infected pig has contaminated with saliva.
