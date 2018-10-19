Candy Corn: What you don't know about the Halloween treat

health
Published October 19, 2018
That's how many candy corn pieces are produced every year. Manufacturers produce more than 35 million pounds of the tri-colored confection annually.
It's been around since the 1800s. At the time, half of Americans worked on farms and the treat was meant to look like chicken feed.
It's not just for Halloween. There's Indian Corn, Cupid Corn, Bunny Corn and Freedom Corn.
And reindeer corn.
It also comes in beer form. A Wisconsin brewery introduced their Halloween drink as Candy Corn Cream Ale.
It can be deep-fried. An 'Oh, Bite it!' recipe instructs readers to wrap dough around candy corn and bake until the treats melt.
The kernel-shaped candy is controversial across the nation. Comedians and reporters have called tthe treat "trash," but it continues to rank as a Halloween favorite.