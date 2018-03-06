health
This is not your mother’s sex ed
By Contessa Gales
Updated March 6, 2018
California’s new Healthy Youth Act sex education law is giving educators the legal backing to teach what some believe the state should have been doing all along.
Health educator Leticia Jenkins says that the state should provide sex ed that:
Is medically accurate and current
Is unbiased
Does not promote religion
And is inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions
Where you go to school dictates what kind of sex ed you get. Today, only about half of US states require it to be taught.
When sex ed is taught, more than a third of states require instruction that stresses abstinence.
Jenkins believes that California’s law, which is more exception than norm, empowers young people to talk honestly and openly about a subject that is often considered taboo.
Contraceptives
Teen pregnancy and STD prevention
Consent, sexual harassment and relationship abuse
Today, the percentage of never-married teens who report having become sexually active is lower than in previous generations.
Still, two out of every five high school students will become sexually active by the time they graduate.
Teen pregnancy rates are at a record low, but significant racial/ethnic, income and geographical disparities exist.
National Center for Health Statistics/Rates per 1,000 women aged 15–19
For Jenkins, sex education should ultimately not only include what young people need to know to make healthy decisions, but take seriously what young people want to know.