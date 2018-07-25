ADHD symptoms linked to digital media use

health
Published July 25, 2018
The more teens check social media and stream video, the more likely they are to develop symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a new study suggests.
2,587 students
10 Students across Los Angeles County, California
15-16 years old with no significant symptoms of ADHD
Students completed surveys in which they reported how frequently they engaged in 14 digital media activities, such as
Texting
Playing digital games
Video chatting
Reading online content
Streaming music
Each high-frequency engagement in a digital media activity was associated with higher odds of having ADHD symptoms.
On average, 9.5% of the students who reported engaging in seven digital media activities reported ADHD symptoms
10.5% of those who reported engaging in all 14 digital media activities reported ADHD symptoms
More research is needed to determine whether that relationship is causal or reflects reverse causation.
Dr. Dimitri Christakis, a pediatrician, called the study
The best to date.
With constant digital media use,
"You can create a habit of mind where your brain is constantly seeking something more interesting, something more stimulating, because it's always available -- and that leads to distractibility. The biggest problem children with ADHD have is, they're easily distracted."
'The results must be understood as tentative'
According to Andy Przybylski, an associate professor and director of research at the University of Oxford's Internet Institute, the study
Is a proof of concept
Doesn't measure either digital media use or ADHD directly
Is an exploratory study instead of a registered or confirmatory study
Digital media guidelines doctors recommend
Prioritize activities that promote adolescent executive functioning and well-being. Examples are sleep, physical activity, distraction-free homework, and positive interactions with family and friends.
Dr. Jenny Radesky, Pediatrician, Allie Schmitz / CNN