health

5 healthy habits to help you live longer

By Jacqueline Howard

Published June 4, 2018

Each of the following factors is significantly associated with a reduced risk of dying from the top two killers in the United States, cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a study.

1.

Never smoke

2.

Maintain a healthy body-mass index

3.

Keep up moderate to vigorous exercise

4.

Don't drink too much alcohol

5.

Eat a healthy diet

In 2014, the overall projected life expectancy at age 50 was to live 33.3 more years for women and 29.8 more years for men.

Yet among the adults who reported they adopted all five healthy lifestyle factors, the researchers found, they lived 43.1 more years among women and 37.6 more years among men.

Among those adults who reported that they adhered to none of the five healthy lifestyle factors, the researchers found that they lived only 29 additional years among women and 25.5 additional years among men.

CNN