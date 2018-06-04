5 healthy habits to help you live longer

health
Published June 4, 2018
Each of the following factors is significantly associated with a reduced risk of dying from the top two killers in the United States, cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a study.
Never smoke
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Maintain a healthy body-mass index
AFP/Getty Images
Keep up moderate to vigorous exercise
Shutterstock
Don't drink too much alcohol
Shutterstock
Eat a healthy diet
Getty Images
In 2014, the overall projected life expectancy at age 50 was to live 33.3 more years for women and 29.8 more years for men.
Photo Illustration/Thinkstock
Yet among the adults who reported they adopted all five healthy lifestyle factors, the researchers found, they lived 43.1 more years among women and 37.6 more years among men.
Shutterstock
Among those adults who reported that they adhered to none of the five healthy lifestyle factors, the researchers found that they lived only 29 additional years among women and 25.5 additional years among men.
CNN