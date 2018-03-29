Entertainment
By Lisa Respers France
Updated June 14, 2018
"Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish opened a Pandora’s box of pop culture intrigue when she said that an unnamed actress had allegedly bitten Beyoncé’s face.
Here’s what you need to know about the mystery now known as “Bite-gate.”
How Haddish said it went down
The prime ‘suspects’
Sara Foster
Actress
Foster, who starred on The CW series “90210,” had some fun with it posting “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”
Sanaa Lathan
Actress
“Shots Fired” star Lathan took to Twitter to say “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”
Taraji P. Henson
Actress
Henson’s been cleared. After one person tweeted about a report claiming it was Henson, Haddish tweeted, “No it wasn’t.”
We also wanted to talk to
Chrissy Teigen
Model/“Lip Sync Battle” co-host
Teigen tweeted “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.” Then followed up with a tweet saying “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst”
Beyoncé
and Jay-Z
Of course the notoriously private couple isn’t saying anything.
Nearly three months later, Haddish came clean. Sort of. When asked by the The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish didn’t squash speculation about Lathan, and said the actress’s family had been upset that Haddish had spilled the beans, even without mentioning Lathan’s name.
