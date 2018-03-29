Entertainment

#WhoBitBeyonce: What you need to know

By Lisa Respers France
Updated June 14, 2018

"Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish opened a Pandora’s box of pop culture intrigue when she said that an unnamed actress had allegedly bitten Beyoncé’s face.

Here’s what you need to know about the mystery now known as “Bite-gate.”

How Haddish said it went down
  • Haddish was at a party with Beyoncé and rapper/mogul husband Jay-Z last December
  • There was also an actress at said party who was “doing the mostest”
  • Haddish said she witnessed Beyoncé grab Jay-Z and storm off
  • Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyoncé?’

The prime ‘suspects’

Sara Foster
Actress

Foster, who starred on The CW series “90210,” had some fun with it posting “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

Sanaa Lathan
Actress

“Shots Fired” star Lathan took to Twitter to say “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Taraji P. Henson
Actress

Henson’s been cleared. After one person tweeted about a report claiming it was Henson, Haddish tweeted, “No it wasn’t.”

We also wanted to talk to

Chrissy Teigen
Model/“Lip Sync Battle” co-host

Teigen tweeted “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.” Then followed up with a tweet saying “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst”

Beyoncé
and Jay-Z

Of course the notoriously private couple isn’t saying anything.

Nearly three months later, Haddish came clean. Sort of. When asked by the The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish didn’t squash speculation about Lathan, and said the actress’s family had been upset that Haddish had spilled the beans, even without mentioning Lathan’s name.

