These celebs are turning 50 in 2018

entertainment
Published September 25, 2018
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Some of your favorite celebs are turning the big 5-0 this year.
Photo Illustration/Thinkstock
Actor and rapper Will Smith will be getting jiggy with his milestone birthday on September 25.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson turned 50 on August 9.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Thanos himself, actor Josh Brolin, also enjoyed his special day on February 12.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman may not only be "The Greatest Showman," he also enters the quinquagenarian club on October 12.
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images North America
It's "Elementary" that Lucy Liu will be celebrating her milestone on December 2.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Show him the birthday money! "Jerry Maguire" star Cuba Gooding Jr. turned 50 on January 2.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
TV host Andy Cohen celebrated his big 5-0 on June 2.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America
Singer and actor Marc Anthony hit fifty on September 16.
Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Li/Getty Images
Debra Messing of "Will & Grace" celebrated her special day on August 15.
We aren't sure whether the latest James Bond, Daniel Craig, was shaken and not stirred about his March 2 birthday.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
It's a bit more than "Sixteen Candles" for actress Molly Ringwald. The '80s teen film star turned 50 on February 18.
from Universal Pictures
Singer and rock heiress Lisa Marie Presley also rang in her 50th on February 1.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Country star Kenny Chesney possibly sang his own birthday wishes on March 26.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Mama said to wish rapper and actor LL Cool J a happy 50th birthday on January 14.
Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images
Did you sing "happy birthday" to Celine Dion on March 30, when she had her big day?
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images