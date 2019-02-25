These artists are in the elusive EGOT Club

entertainment
The members have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar AND Tony
Published February 25, 2019
The trio became the latest EGOT winners in 2018 thanks to "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."
At 39, he became one of the youngest EGOT winners as well as the first African-American man to snag the honor.
He won an Oscar for directing "The Graduate," four Emmys and nine Tony awards, most recently for his directing of "Death of a Salesman."
The first person to ever complete an EGOT, he was known for his work with "The King and I" and "The Sound of Music."
She took longer than anyone else to complete her EGOT. She received her two Oscars 38 years apart.
She won her Oscar for playing Anita in "West Side Story" and one of her Emmys for appearing on "The Muppet Show."
He completed his EGOT at age 87 with an Emmy in 1991. His Oscar was for one of his most famous roles: the valet, Hobson, in "Arthur."
She won her Oscar for "Roman Holiday" and her Tony when she was in her 20s. Four decades later, she completed the EGOT circuit.
He won three Oscars and one Grammy for his contributions to "The Way We Were," as well as a Tony for scoring "A Chorus Line."
He finished his EGOT over the span of 20 years after receiving a Tony for the 1997 musical "Titanic."
His "Producers" screenplay won him an Oscar as well as three Tonys and two Grammys when it was turned into a 2001 musical.
She won an Oscar for her performance in 1990's "Ghost" and one of her Emmys for outstanding talk show host on "The View."
He won his Oscar for "No Country for Old Men" and his production of "The Book of Mormon" won him both a Tony and a Grammy.
He is the first ever double EGOT winner. His song "Let it Go," written with his wife for "Frozen," won the Oscar for best original song.
