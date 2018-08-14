The Aretha Franklin you probably didn't know

entertainment
Published August 14, 2018
She possessed a powerful voice that transformed songs into anthems and secured her a place firmly in music history.
However, here are some fascinating facts you may not have known about the legendary singer.
Her career spanned six decades. It started with little Aretha learning to play the piano by ear.
Her best-known song is actually a cover. It was written and first recorded by Otis Redding.
It [reflected] the need of a nation, the need of the average man and woman in the street, the businessman, the mother, the fireman, the teacher—everyone wanted respect.
She was godmother to another legendary singer, the late Whitney Houston.
Houston often called her “Auntie Ree.”
The icon sang at the inaugural events of three US Presidents (Carter, Clinton and Obama)
When Luciano Pavarotti called in sick, Aretha stepped in to sing "Nessum Dorna" at the Grammy Awards in 1998 without rehearsing.
In 1968, she performed a stirring rendition of "Precious Lord, Take Thy Hand" at the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2005, she paid tribute to another civil rights pioneer, Rosa Parks.
Her rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner' at the 2016 NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions was nearly 5 minutes.
She was the first woman to have 100 songs chart on Billboard's Hot R&B/Rap charts.
She was also the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
