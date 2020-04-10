Siblings Day: Did you know about these celebrity siblings?

entertainment
Published April 10, 2020
Arnold Turner/Getty Images
Laura and Vanessa Marano
These sisters resemble each other so much you might mistake them for twins. They even appeared on screen together, playing sisters in the film “Saving Zoe."
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal
The Gyllenhaals have both had notable acting roles, with Maggie recently starring in HBO's "The Deuce" and Jake being the leading man in dramas like "Stronger" and "Southpaw."
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad
These Hollywood legends are indeed sisters. Allen can nowadays be seen on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” And Rashad, who recently had a guest role on "This is Us," will forever be remembered for playing Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show."
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein, who was the hilarious lead in “Booksmart,” is in fact Jonah Hill’s younger sister. Can you imagine how funny this household must have been?
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth
There's a third heartthrob Hemsworth brother to drool over. Liam and Chris' brother Luke is paving his own way with a role on HBO’s “Westworld.”
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Tahj, Tamera and Tia Mowry
You probably know about the “Sister, Sister” duo, but did you realize the twins have a younger brother? Tahj was also a child actor, starring in Disney's “Smart Guy.” More recently, he's held a role on Freeform's "Baby Daddy."
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images
Jesse and Hallie Eisenberg
"The Social Network” star and little girl (who's not so little anymore) from the Pepsi commercials are brother and sister.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Andrew, Owen and Luke Wilson
Owen and Luke have shared the spotlight before, appearing together in films like "Around the World in 80 Days." But their older brother Andrew Wilson also has some acting chops.
J. Vespa/WireImage/WireImage/Getty Images
Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Of course talent runs in the family when your mother is the iconic singer Diana Ross. Evan recently has held a role on the Fox drama "Star." And Tracee is starring on ABC's "Black-ish."
Arnold Turner/Getty Images