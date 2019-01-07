Nifty fifty: These celebs hit the big 5-0 in 2019

entertainment
Published January 7, 2019
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Shock rocker Marilyn Manson turned 50 on January 5.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston can get her "Friends" together to celebrate her on February 11.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Olympian and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Nancy Kerrigan spins into her big day on October 13.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Emerson Colonial Theatre
"NCIS" star Pauley Perrette has her big day on March 27.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food
June 15 will be a good day for actor/rapper Ice Cube.
Adam Hunger/BIG3/Getty Images
Look for former professional wrestler and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista to finish the day strong on January 18.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
It's his prerogative how singer Bobby Brown chooses to celebrate the big 5-0 on February 5.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
It might be a case of "Arrested Development" for actor Jason Bateman. The ever youthful star hits his milestone on January 14.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
We are guessing that Jack Black will be tenacious about celebrating his date of birth on August 28.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
"Empire" star Terrence Howard also dabbles in music so he can sing himself "Happy Birthday" on March 11.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Winter is coming, but so is Peter Dinklage's special day -- on June 11.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Don't tell Javier Bardem there's "No Country for Old Men." The actor turns a spry 50 on March 1.
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
She's often celebrated on stage and screen, but Cate Blanchett will be celebrated for her milestone birthday on May 14.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Funnyman Patton Oswalt celebrates five decades on January 27.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo has her special day on November 10.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle
"300" star Gerard Butler turns 50 on November 13.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Strike up the band! Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl celebrates his milestone birthday on January 14.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA
Freeze! Somebody bring him back some money please… for his birthday. Jay-Z celebrates his big one on December 4.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Pop open the bottles of Ciroc. Sean "Diddy" Combs turns 50 on November 4.
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
We wouldn't be surprised if director/actor Tyler Perry has a star-studded birthday bash on September 13.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100
It hardly seems possible that Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 on July 24.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
He will always be one of the "New Kids on the Block" no matter his age. Donnie Wahlberg hits the half century mark on August 17.
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
"Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus turns 50 on January 6.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey turns 50 on November 4.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
A "Different World" star and voice over actress Cree Summer has her special day on July 7.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
"Friends" star Matthew Perry celebrates his 50th on August 19.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Awards
"Bridget Jones's Diary" star Renee Zellweger hits the big one on April 25.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SeriousFun Chil
We are getting old you guys. "Beverly Hills 90210" star Jason Priestley turns 50 on August 28.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for ION Television
"Rosewood" star Morris Chestnut turned 50 on January 1.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Actress Anne Heche celebrates on May 25.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Looking this good should take any possible sting out of "Ant-Man And The Wasp" star Paul Rudd turning 50 on April 6.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
"Queen America" star Catherine Zeta-Jones can be queen for the day on September 25.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
"Queer as Foll" star Hal Sparks enters into his fifth decade on September 25.
Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images
Actor and LGBTQ activist Chaz Bono will be 50 on March 4.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images