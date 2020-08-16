Madonna: What you should know about the pop icon

entertainment
Published August 16, 2020
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone was born 62 years ago, on Aug. 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan. Since then, she's lived a remarkable, accomplished life.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
She's sold more than 64 million albums in the US with 12 multi-platinum records. She has a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Michael Campanella/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Her first hit, in 1984, was "Borderline"
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
… and the song "Like a Virgin" made her a star
YouTube/madonna
… but it was the song "Material Girl" that made her a superstar and gave her a nickname that would stick with her to this day.
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
The music industry recognized her achievements, too: Madonna has 28 Grammy Awards nominations and seven wins.
The Life Picture Collection/Getty Images
Although she won a Grammy for a music video in 1991, she didn't win for an audio recording until 1999, for her hit "Ray of Light."
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
During her long career, she has never shied away from controversy -- and she never rested on her laurels, always presenting new sounds and looks.
Al Bello/Getty Images
A provocative performance of "Like a Virgin" in a wedding dress on the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 raised plenty of eyebrows.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
So did her video for the song "Like A Prayer," which featured burning crosses and Catholic imagery.
G/A Unimedia International/Rex/Shutterstock
In addition to changing her look frequently, Madonna gave her fans creative, show-stopping performances.
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
She's dabbled in acting and directing, too. Her best-known roles may well be "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Evita," in which she took on Andrew Lloyd Webber's music to play Argentine first lady Eva Perón.
YouTube/madonna
And she embraced generations of performers who came after her -- sometimes literally.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
In recent years, Madonna started a nonprofit group providing aid to children in Malawi, including opening the country's first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The two-time divorcée also has six children, including four adopted from Malawi.
Madonna/Instagram