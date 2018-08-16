Madonna turns 60

entertainment
An often controversial and ever evolving pop icon
Published August 16, 2018
Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone was born 60 years ago, on Aug. 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan. Since then, she's lived a remarkable, accomplished life.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
She's sold 64 million albums in the US with 12 multi-platinum records. She has a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Her first hit, in 1984, was "Borderline"
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
… and the song "Like a Virgin" made her a star
YouTube/madonna
… but it was the song "Material Girl" that made her a superstar and gave her a nickname that would stick with her to this day.
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
The music industry recognized her achievements, too: Madonna has 28 Grammy Awards nominations and seven wins.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images
Athough she won a Grammy for a music video in 1991, she didn't win for an audio recording until 1999, for her hit "Ray of Light"
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
During her long career, she has never shied away from controversy -- and she never rested on her laurels, always presenting new sounds and looks.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
A provocative performance of "Like a Virgin" in a wedding dress on the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 raised plenty of eyebrows.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
So did her video for the song "Like A Prayer," which featured burning crosses and Catholic imagery.
Madonna/Warner Bros. Records
In addition to changing her look frequently, Madonna gave her fans creative, show-stopping performances.
YouTube/madonna
She's dabbled in acting and directing, too. Her best-known roles may well be "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Evita," in which she took on Andrew Lloyd Webber's music to play Argentine first lady Eva Perón.
YouTube/madonna
And she embraced generations of performers who came after her -- sometimes literally.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
In recent years, Madonna started a nonprofit group providing aid to children in Malawi, including opening the country's first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center.
Thoko Chikondi/AP
The two-time divorcée also has six children, including four adopted from Malawi.
Madonna/Instagram