Leap Year: Famous faces with February 29 birthdays

Published February 29, 2020
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Tequila Herradu
Leap Day has finally come. Occurring only once every four years, Leap Year was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year. (It takes the Earth four years to orbit the sun.)
Getty images/file
So for those born on February 29, this Saturday is a special day.
Here are some famous people and historical figures who were born on Leap Day.
Ja Rule was born on Leap Day in 1976. That makes the rapper 44 years old -- or 11 if you want to be technical.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Tequila Herradu
Chris Conley, lead singer of Saves the Day, was born on Leap Day in 1980.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai was born on Leap Day in 1896.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Even Pope Paul III was a Leap Day baby! He was born in 1468.
Imagno/Hulton Fine Art Collection/Getty Images
English actress Wendi Peters was born on Leap Day in 1968.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Life coach and author Tony Robbins was born on Leap Day in 1960. He's celebrating his 60th birthday.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images North America
Carlos Humberto Romero, former president of El Salvador, was born on Leap Day in 1924.
Tony Comiti/Sygma/Getty Images
Al Rosen, former third baseman for the Cleveland Indians, was also born on Leap Day in 1924.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Italian composer Gioachino Rossini was born on Leap Day in 1792.
Stefano Bianchetti/Corbis/Getty Images
Antonio Sabàto Jr., who’s known for his roles on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Melrose Place,” was born on Leap Day in 1972.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Singer and actress Dinah Shore was also a Leap Year baby. She was born in 1916.
Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images
Actor and musician Saul Williams, who’s also known for his slam poetry, was born on Leap Day in 1972.
David Wolff/Redferns/Getty Images