Lady Gaga: How the pop star inspires Little Monsters everywhere

Published March 29, 2020
Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, is a survivor, activist, actress and a pop icon for a generation.
In honor of her 34th birthday on March 28, let’s celebrate all the ways Mother Monster inspires us.
She knows the art of proving someone wrong
While she was in college, someone made a Facebook group called "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous." Gaga has won awards at the Grammys, Oscars and Golden Globes. So imagine being that person…
She stands up for what she believes in
Lady Gaga is a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ community.
During a New York City rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, Gaga told the crowd that she would take a bullet for them.
"True love -- true, true love -- is when you would take a bullet for someone. And you know that I would take a bullet for you any day of the week."
She’s not afraid to be herself
Ever since Gaga stepped into the limelight, she’s oozed authenticity. It comes out in her music, from her song “Born This Way” to her head-turning, unique style. No matter what makes you different, Gaga reminds us all: "I'm beautiful in my way. 'Cause God makes no mistakes."
She’s overcome adversity
Through the years, Lady Gaga has revealed that she has been sexually assaulted, suffered from PTSD and has the chronic illness fibromyalgia.
During an interview with Oprah, Gaga opened up about being repeatedly raped at age 19 and her emotional trauma. Gaga’s vulnerability in that moment even brought Oprah to tears.
Gaga's strength, bravery and resilience are qualities that inspire millions.
