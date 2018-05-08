Kanye West vs.The People: Everything you need to know

Entertainment
By Corvaya Jeffries
May 8, 2018
“It was all good just a week ago,” is an apt Kanye West lyric for what’s happening with the Chicago rapper and designer these days.
In mid-April, West began tweeting his philosophical thoughts, as part of a book he says he’s “writing in real time.” The response was positive, if slightly puzzled, as he shared his ideas on what it means to be creative and conquer fear.
Then he criticized Democratic former President Barack Obama and praised President Donald Trump, a Republican who is unpopular with a not-insubstantial portion of West’s audience.
He even appeared in a photo wearing one of Trump’s iconic red “Make America Great Again” hats.
Backlash erupted.
The President was very happy to have West’s support, though.
Fellow Chicago hip-hop star Chance the Rapper tweeted in an attempt to support his friend West.
Chance backtracked a couple of days later, though, explaining that although he loves West, he is no fan of Trump.
West’s wife, television personality and social media influencer Kim Kardashian West, tried to soften the blow and protect his image.
The singer John Legend also tried to intervene via text message. West tweeted the exchange.
Fast forward a few days. West released “Ye vs The People,” a track featuring fellow Grammy-winning rapper T.I. In the lyrics, the two debate West’s decision to praise Trump.
A few days later, West opened up about his mental health, family and art in a nearly two-hour interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God.
Soon after, West ran over to TMZ, where he had this to say:
A TMZ producer who was in the room stood up to confront him.
“Brother, we have to deal with the marginalization that's come from that 400 years of slavery.”
TMZ
West attempted to make himself clear.
“I know slaves weren’t shackled by free will but we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. I’m being attacked for presenting new ideas.”
It didn’t help. The people didn’t want to hear it.
“Kanye is continuing to spiral out of control.”
But some people are still trying to reach out to the rapper. His friend T.I. says most people can’t relate to how West thinks
“The things that come into his mind, once they hit the air, it probably don’t sound the same to the average [expletive] that’s listening to it as it did in his head.”