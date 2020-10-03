It's 'Mean Girls' Day. Here's how to celebrate

entertainment
Published October 3, 2020
CNN/Paramount Pictures
In certain corners of the Internet, today is a holiday.
Shutterstock
October 3 is known to social media and movie fans around the world as "Mean Girls Day."
Paramount Pictures
Here's the backstory: In the 2004 hit film that inspired the day, there's a scene where Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) and asks her what day it is.
Paramount/Everett Collection
"It's October 3," she answers.
YouTube
That's how October 3 joined the category of dates made significant by films, such as April 14 ("Titanic"), April 25 ("Miss Congeniality"), October 21 ("Back to the Future II") and others.
20th Century Fox
But how exactly does one celebrate "Mean Girls" Day? Well, we have some thoughts.
Paramount/Everett Collection
Who can forget the character Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her classic line, "Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries"?
Shutterstock
"Fetch" probably isn't going to happen. But you can still try to give the slang word some love by using it.
Paramount Pictures
It's OK to admit that you are still a little obsessed with the redheaded starlet. Lohan still has love for the movie that helped make her a star. The actress told CNN in a 2016 Facebook Live interview that she's "been trying so hard to do a 'Mean Girls 2.'"
Like, duh.
CNN/Paramount Pictures
See more entertainment content and subscribe to the newsletter Pop Life Chronicles with Lisa Respers France at www.cnn.com/specials/pop-life-chronicles
CNN