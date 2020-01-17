How we love thee, Betty White. Let us count the ways

entertainment
Happy 98th birthday, Betty!
Published January 17, 2020
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She's been in show business for over 80 years. That's the Guinness World Record for longest TV career for a female entertainer. It's the longevity that we stan.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
"I may be a senior, but so what, I’m still hot."
“I’m Still Hot” music video
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS
Who has analogies better than Rose Nylund? I'll wait… Some may call her a wordsmith. Who knows how she didn’t break character every scene.
NBC/NBCUniversal/NBC via Getty Images
Who can pull off as much as White has in her late 90s? I can’t think of anyone, either…
NBC/NBCUniversal/NBC via Getty Images
White plays Sue Ann Nivens, the character who has two different personalities on and off work. Relatable? You tell me…
CBS/Getty Images
Oldest host in Saturday Night Live history! What can't she do?
Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Playing the character Elka Ostrovosky -- a caretaking widow in her late 80s -- she continues her run of comedy gold in “Hot in Cleveland.”
Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Land
A new generation discovers White, as she makes a "comeback" to mainstream Hollywood in the 2009 film. Her chemistry with Sandra Bullock is a must watch.
Same Emerson/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Appearing as Eric Forman's grandmother, White plays the loud, passive aggressive Bea Sigurdson. Every scene has you in tears.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AFI
White turned down a role in the 1997 film, "As Good as it Gets," objecting to a scene where a dog is thrown down a laundry chute.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
"Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren't going to get rid of me that way."
USA Today interview
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank