How we love thee, Betty White. Let us count the ways

Happy 98th birthday, Betty!

By Francisco Guzman and xxx, CNN

Published January 17, 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

1. Her longevity

She's been in show business for over 80 years. That's the Guinness World Record for longest TV career for a female entertainer. It's the longevity that we stan.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

2. Her confidence

"I may be a senior, but so what, I’m still hot."

Betty White

“I’m Still Hot” music video

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

3. "The Golden Girls" days

Who has analogies better than Rose Nylund? I'll wait… Some may call her a wordsmith. Who knows how she didn’t break character every scene.

NBC/NBCUniversal/NBC via Getty Images

4. She makes 90s look like the new 20s

Who can pull off as much as White has in her late 90s? I can’t think of anyone, either…

NBC/NBCUniversal/NBC via Getty Images

5. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

White plays Sue Ann Nivens, the character who has two different personalities on and off work. Relatable? You tell me…

CBS/Getty Images

6. She shatters records

Oldest host in Saturday Night Live history! What can't she do?

Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

7. Sitcom on sitcoms

Playing the character Elka Ostrovosky -- a caretaking widow in her late 80s -- she continues her run of comedy gold in “Hot in Cleveland.”

Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Land

8. "The Proposal"

A new generation discovers White, as she makes a "comeback" to mainstream Hollywood in the 2009 film. Her chemistry with Sandra Bullock is a must watch.

Same Emerson/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Appearances on "That '70s Show"

Appearing as Eric Forman's grandmother, White plays the loud, passive aggressive Bea Sigurdson. Every scene has you in tears.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AFI

10. She stands her ground

White turned down a role in the 1997 film, "As Good as it Gets," objecting to a scene where a dog is thrown down a laundry chute.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

11. Her quotables

"Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren't going to get rid of me that way."

Betty White

USA Today interview

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank