How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie end up here?

entertainment
Published August 8, 2018
Details from the contentious divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie keep spilling out in public.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The duo, whose romance once inspired breathless headlines and stories identifying them with the portmanteau "Brangelina," reportedly met on the set of the 2005 action hit "Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Twentieth Century Fox
Both had famously been married before. Jolie, to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton, and Pitt, to actress Jennifer Aniston.
Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The years after they met were fruitful both professionally and personally for the two Hollywood A-listers.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
Jolie, who won a best supporting actress Academy Award for "Girl, Interrupted," acted and emerged as a promising director, releasing a documentary and three feature films.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Pitt continued acting, too. He also became one of Hollywood's most successful producers, winning an Academy Award for "12 Years a Slave."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amid all that, Jolie and Pitt also raised six children.
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
It wasn't all sunshine. In 2013, Jolie announced that she carried a gene that increased her cancer risk. She had a preventative double mastectomy.
Getty Images
In 2014, the couple married.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Two years later, the world collectively gasped when Jolie filed to end their high-profile marriage.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Both sides initially said they wanted the split to remain cordial.
I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
In the wake of the break up, Pitt was the subject of an investigation over an incident on a private plane during a family trip. He was cleared of claims of child abuse.
Jolie and Pitt began following an informal custody arrangement for the children in which Jolie retained physical custody and Pitt was given supervised visits.
In June, an unsealed court order directed Jolie to give Pitt more access to their children.
Another court order indicates that the two are battling over Pitt's financial responsibilities to their children. Jolie says she's owed child support.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Pitt disputes that claim and says that among other things, he loaned Jolie $8 million to purchase her current home and paid other bills for her and their children.
Jonathan Leibson/Paramount Pictures International/Getty Images
Nearly two years after Jolie filed for divorce, their split is not legally settled.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images