Galentine's Day: A look at famous female friendships

Published February 13, 2020
Everybody knows about Valentine's Day but what about Galentine's Day?
The "Parks and Recreation" episode that aired 10 years ago introduced us to a day created to honor the special bond held between women.
So what better way to celebrate on Feb. 13 than by looking at some famous female friendships.
With a friendship spanning 27 years, Poehler and Fey have been comedic co-stars on the likes of "SNL," "Mean Girls," "Sisters" and "Anchorman 2." Poehler even appeared in "30 Rock," Fey's semi-autobiographical sitcom. They are set to host the 2021 Golden Globes -- their 4th time doing so.
Two of Hollywood’s leading ladies are no strangers to entertainment history. Prior to their iconic roles in "Black Panther" -- the highest-grossing solo superhero film ever made -- they worked together on Gurira’s play "Eclipsed," which was nominated for six Tony Awards in 2016.
Both actresses are also set to produce a TV adaptation of Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel "Americanah" for HBO Max.
Matsoukas and Waithe are best known for their individual talents as multi-hyphenated creators in the world of TV, music video and film. They recently teamed up on the 2019 movie "Queen & Slim."
Their first project as a duo was the Emmy-award winning "Thanksgiving" episode of Aziz Ansari’s "Master of None," which Matsoukas directed. The Emmy win made Waithe the first African-American woman to win the award for comedy writing.
Biles and Raisman's close bond started when they were part of the USA Gymnastic team’s Final Five at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Biles also publicly expressed support for her teammate's bravery after speaking in the trial against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser.
"We can tell each other anything. ... It's kind of like that's why we're so close because there's not anything that we can't tell each other, which is really important in a friendship.”
CNN
Among all of the exciting success of 2018 teen romance film "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" -- a new friendship was born between lead actress Lana Candor and K-Pop group Blackpink. Candor revealed in a recent StyleCaster interview that the girls had reached out to congratulate her. They've been friends since.
A friendship that has lasted 40 years, going from local news journalists to Hollywood and beyond, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's bond is the true definition of #friendshipgoals.
“I believe God put the two of us in each other’s path to do exactly what we’ve been doing since that night in Baltimore when I was 22 and she was 21. ... Cheering. Being a shoulder to cry on. Supporting. Speaking the truth. Being the truth!”
Oprah Magazine
Making history when elected into US Congress in 2018, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- commonly known as "The Squad" -- represent a progressive shift in the political landscape.
"We are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for those ignored, left out, and left behind. Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world.”
As far as high-profile friendships go, you can't help but love the heartfelt adoration shared between this former FLOTUS and one of the world's greatest entertainers. They crossed paths when Beyoncé sang at Barack Obama's inaugural ball in 2009.
I’m honored to know such a brilliant black woman who’s spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother.
Time Magazine
