From Radiohead to Beyoncé, a look at the biggest acts to headline Coachella

When Ariana Grande takes the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year, Billboard says she’ll be the “youngest Coachella headliner ever” at 25 years old. She’ll also be performing with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

But she’s not the only performer to make history. Here’s a look at some of the biggest Coachella headliners throughout its 20 years.