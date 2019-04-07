From Radiohead to Beyoncé, a look at the biggest acts to headline Coachella

entertainment
Published April 7, 2019
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella
When Ariana Grande takes the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year, Billboard says she’ll be the “youngest Coachella headliner ever” at 25 years old. She’ll also be performing with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.
But she’s not the only performer to make history. Here’s a look at some of the biggest Coachella headliners throughout its 20 years.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Headlining the inaugural festival were Rage Against the Machine, Tool and Beck. The two-day event failed to turn a profit and didn’t return for another two years.
Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jane’s Addiction headlined the festival when it returned. Other performers included Fatboy Slim and Weezer. The second Coachella was a scaled-back, one-day event.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Björk became the first solo female act to headline the festival. She shared the top spot with Oasis. The festival also returned to its original two-day format.
Haagen/Thorpe/WireImage/Getty Images
The Beastie Boys became the first hip-hop artists to headline the festival, sharing the top spot with the genre-bending Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Radiohead was joined by The Cure as headliners. But the big draw was the reunion of the Pixies, who – at that point – hadn’t performed together in about 10 years.
Jason Squires/WireImage
Coldplay and Nine Inch Nails headlined Coachella, appealing to both soft and hard rock music fans in the same year.
Karl Walter/Getty Images
Tool and Depeche Mode were the big acts at this festival. It also was the year Daft Punk debuted their legendary “pyramid stage” performance.
MATT SAYLES/AP
Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined, as did a reunited Rage Against the Machine, who hadn’t performed together in seven years. Coachella was also extended to three days.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Prince delivered a stunning performance, including a highly acclaimed cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” Other headliners included Roger Waters and Jack Johnson.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Coachella’s 10-year anniversary featured a lineup for the ages: Paul McCartney, The Killers and The Cure.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jay-Z became the second hip-hop headliner in Coachella history. Other top-billed acts that year included Muse and Gorillaz.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Kanye closed out the festival by bringing out two guests, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and rapper Pusha T. Other headliners included the Strokes, Arcade Fire and Kings of Leon.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Among the most memorable performances at this Coachella were Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who were joined on stage by Tupac Shakur’s hologram. The festival, which was extended to two weekends, also featured The Black Keys and Radiohead.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Blur performed with fellow headliners The Stone Roses, Phoenix and (again) the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Phoenix brought out R. Kelly as their special guest.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Outkast reunited to headline the festival after a seven-year hiatus by the hip hop duo. The artists shared top billing with Muse and Arcade Fire.
Karl Walter/Getty Images
With Drake, AC/DC and Jack White headlining, Coachella reached a wider audience that spanned multiple genres and generations.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
LCD Soundsystem reunited to headline the festival. It was the rock band’s first show since 2011. DJ Calvin Harris and a reunited Guns N’ Roses also performed.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kedrick Lamar headlined Coachella just days after the release of his critically acclaimed fourth album, “DAMN.” Among the other top acts were Lady Gaga and Radiohead.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Beyoncé became the first woman of color to headline Coachella. She was joined by The Weeknd and Eminem. It was the first time all the headliners were hip-hop or R&B acts.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images