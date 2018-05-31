Drake vs. Pusha-T: Inside a hip-hop beef

entertainment
Two of hip-hop's brightest lights are in a sharply worded -- and increasingly personal -- battle of words. This is the tale of Drake and Pusha-T.
You know these guys. Drake, of course, is the Grammy-Award-winning biracial Canadian rapper-crooner-actor with the musical Midas touch and deft hand with punchlines.
Silver-tongued Virginia native Pusha-T is part of the hip-hop duo Clipse, best known for their 2002 hit "Grindin'," which boasts an iconic beat so infectious that kids probably still bang it out on school lunchroom tables.
These guys don't like each other. Drake and Pusha-T have taken a few lyrical shots at each other during the past decade or so. It goes back a few years, to a dispute between Clipse and fellow rapper Lil' Wayne, who owns Drake's record label.
Cut to a few days ago, when Pusha-T released the track "Infrared," which included a lyric many took as a swipe at chatter that Drake employs ghostwriters for his hits.
YouTube/Rapstar
Drake retaliated with "Duppy Freestyle," in which he name-checked Pusha-T's fiancée, Virginia Williams, and said he would be sending an invoice for "promotional assistance and career reviving."
YouTube/OVO Sound
Pusha-T issued a lyrical clapback called "The Story of Adidon." Not only did the song hit at Drake, but it also took swipes at his racial identity, mother, father and best friend.
YouTube/Rapstar
Most alarming to Drake's fans -- and the social media world, if Twitter was any indication -- was the cover art Pusha-T chose for the diss track: An image of The 6 God in blackface.
Drake put out a statement explaining the incendiary photo. It was from a time when he was working on a project about young black actors being stereotyped and typecast, he wrote.
As of Thursday, Drake had not offered a lyrical response to "The Story of Adidon."
