Demi Lovato's journey on the path of recovery

Published July 25, 2018
On Tuesday, July 24th, pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose.
In March, she celebrated six years of sobriety but admitted in June that she'd suffered a relapse. She has been open about her history with substance abuse.
I was going to the airport and I had a Sprite bottle just filled with vodka and it was just 9 in the morning and I was throwing up in the car and this was just to get on a plane to go back to L.A. to the sober living house that I was staying at...I had all the help in the world, but I didn't want it.
Lovato to Access Hollywood in 2013
In 2017, Lovato told British talk-show host Jonathan Ross that her parents got tough with her. She wasn't allowed to be around her sister if she was "doing stuff." She says that was one of her main reasons for pursuing sobriety.
I had family and really close friends and my manager; they all were by my side through everything...I wouldn't be here without them. My fans, too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I'm forever grateful.
When Lovato was honored with a Spirit of Sobriety Award, she admitted that "every day is a battle."
Her advice to others? Take it one day at a time as some days are easy and others not so much.
I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority.
Lovato as an honoree of the Spirit of Sobriety Award during the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular
I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore
And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again
I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human
Despite rumors across the internet that Lovato overdosed on heroin, a CNN source close to her denied those reports. Her representative released a statement.
"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support...some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Lovato has often said she chose to be transparent about her struggles in the hope that it would help others. Her fans say she has done just that.
"In 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & 'believe in me' saved me," one tweet read. "In 7th grade i had my suicide note written & struggled with self harm & 'skyscraper' saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & 'warrior' saved me. I will forever love her. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe
Lovato turns 26 in August.
